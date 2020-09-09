In Photos: Final summer concert in Fairfield serves as fundraiser for rare disease

FAIRFIELD — Two needs combined Saturday evening when the last Parks and Recreation summer concert of the year on Sherman Green also served as the first outdoor fundraising show for Simple Jim.

For 12 years now the Fairfield County-based group has done a benefit concert for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) at the Fairfield Theater Company in honor of lead singer Mike Vitanza’s late brother, Robert, who died from the illness.

“It was a struggle this year with finding a venue and really making it work,” explained Adam Kane of Fairfield, a volunteer supporter of the effort. “So far there are a good amount of people here, so I’m glad that they could do it.”

“We’ve already had so much support,” said Paul Sirbono of Fairfield, a volunteer who oversees the merchandise table each year.

He said the Sherman Green location also brought the chance for walk-ins too, as well as annual regular supporters.

“I think it affords us and the town an opportunity to kind of come together,” Sirbono said.

Simple Jim performed a selection of hard-hitting rock songs, which reverberated across downtown and had the crowd smiling.

“We just wanted to keep it safe with being outdoors,” said Chris Coppola, drummer for the group.