In Pictures / A walk with nature at the Audubon Society

Making the 1.5-mile trek are Justin Kristof of Beacon Falls, Katherine Lopez of Fairfield and her daughter, Milena, 2, at the Fairfield Audubon Center's Winter Walk on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. less Making the 1.5-mile trek are Justin Kristof of Beacon Falls, Katherine Lopez of Fairfield and her daughter, Milena, 2, at the Fairfield Audubon Center's Winter Walk on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Fairfield, ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / A walk with nature at the Audubon Society 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — It was a perfect day for a nature trek, and those taking part in the Connecticut Audubon Society’s winter walk on Saturday morning shared a memorable experience.

“It’s always nice to get outside in the winter,” said Jill Mahar, naturalist and teacher, who led the 1.5-mile walk along the 7 miles of trails on the 150-acre preserve in Fairfield.

Participants spotted various tracks in the patchy snow, as well as taking note of a few animals out in the moderately cold day. Mostly, they enjoyed the time outside as they ambled along the quiet trails.