In Pictures / A walk with nature at the Audubon Society
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
FAIRFIELD — It was a perfect day for a nature trek, and those taking part in the Connecticut Audubon Society’s winter walk on Saturday morning shared a memorable experience.
“It’s always nice to get outside in the winter,” said Jill Mahar, naturalist and teacher, who led the 1.5-mile walk along the 7 miles of trails on the 150-acre preserve in Fairfield.
Participants spotted various tracks in the patchy snow, as well as taking note of a few animals out in the moderately cold day. Mostly, they enjoyed the time outside as they ambled along the quiet trails.
