In Pictures / Adirondack Night at Audubon Society

Sally Waugh of Southport and Ted Pratt of Westport look over the auction items at the Audubon Society's Adirondack Night fundraiser on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — “Adirondack Night” — a chance to “Howl at the Moon” and a longtime favorite tradition at the Connecticut Audubon Society — took place Saturday evening, with a crowd of supporters enjoying music, food and a casual social evening by the fireside.

“More and more people have been coming every year,” said Miley Bull, senior director of science and conservation, who said the event has changed and evolved over the years into the popular fundraiser.

“I think a lot people in Fairfield don’t realize what they have at Audubon, or what Fairfield has to offer in terms of wildlife,” said Matt Lahey, board member who chaired the event.

Along with other contributors, including Asylum Distillery in Bridgeport, he expressed gratitude to Black Rock Galleries, which lent a melange of decorative furnishings to deck out the facility, as well as handling the silent auction for free.