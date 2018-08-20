In Pictures / Annual PAL sandcastle contest held in Fairfield
Ellie and Colin Davis, 12 and 10, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Contestants participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
James Cummings, Jorge Magallon and his daughter, Alyssa Magallon, 10, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Amber Smith and her son, Camden Smith, 3, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Steele Citrone participates in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Chris and Alyssa Harrison and their son, Ben 7, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Contestants participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Teddy Heyn, 10 , puts the finishing touches on his sculpture during the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Kristin Bruno, Josh Heinz, and their son, Matthew Heinz, 5, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Jan Ankenbrank and his children, Isabel, 4, and Julius, 3, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Chris Harrison puts the finishing touches on his sculpture as he and hid familty participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Contestants participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Kate Baker and Luna Mazier, both 10, participate in the ahe annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Andrew Lucy Hulbut and their children, Alexa and Robin, 11 and 9, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Dan Kurzatkowski and his son Tyler, 7, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Steve Geaney, Brayden Pesavento, 10, Sophia Vicente, 10, and James Gearney, 10, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Emma, Caroline, and Georgia Flynn, 13, 11, and 10, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Dan Kurzatkowski and his son Tyler, 7, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
Amy Seitel and her son Cody, 4, participate in the annual PAL Sand Sculpting Contest Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Penfield Beach in Fairfield, Conn. Prizes were awarded for Best Castle, Most Original, Most Artistic, and Most Realistic sculpture. less
