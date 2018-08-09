Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media
Campers were hard at work at the “History by Hand” camp at the Fairfield Museum and History Center.
Left, campers using a pattern to cut out pieces that will eventually become a stuffed whale. Below, campers learn to work with different textiles
Campers used modern sewing machines, but there was an old Singer model on display.
Left, campers using a pattern to cut out pieces that will eventually become a stuffed whale.
Campers learned to work with different textiles at the "History by Hand" camp. Fairfield,CT. 8/8/18
FAIRFIELD — Colorful fabric scraps littered and tables and floor at the Fairfield Museum and History Center with the second session of “History by Hand” underway this past week.
The museum has been offering a variety of one-week camp sessions all summer, with the next two sessions, “Colonial Life Camp,” held at the Ogden House.
The “History by Hand” camp was a hands-on session where girls with some sewing skills learned new techniques, making stuffed animals and quilt squares. One aspect of the week included learning to dye their own fabric. During the first week, participants learned about hand stitching and mastering the sewing machine.
For information about museum camps, visit
www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/summer-camps/