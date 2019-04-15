In Pictures / Easter egg hunt attracts hundreds

FAIRFIELD — In what truly was an egg-stravaganza, the Parks and Recreation Department, aided by Al’s Angels, put on a perfect pre-Easter event Saturday evening.

Around 500 people showed up at this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza at the South Pine Creek Complex, where hundreds of kids took part in the massive egg hunt.

This year also featured music, food trucks, crafts, obstacle course games and a “fun zone” of bounce houses and slides.

“We have overhauled our Easter Eggstravaganza,” said Gaylen Brown, assistant director of the Parks and Recreation.

“We love that it’s a hyperlocal event,” said Keely McMullin, of Fairfield, who brought the family. “Everything that’s going on here is Fairfield companies and Fairfield organizations and people of Fairfield coming together to celebrate the holiday.”

“It’s been very well-received,” Brown said, “and we’ll definitely look upon ways to expand this for years to come.”