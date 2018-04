Adriana Rocha, 2, of Milford, gets a little help filling her Easter basket by her uncle Manny Pinho during the annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" at the Audubon Center at Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less