In Pictures / "Egg-Stravaganza" hunt at Audubon Center draws a crowd
Published 6:13 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Adriana Rocha, 2, of Milford, gets a little help filling her Easter basket by her uncle Manny Pinho during the annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" at the Audubon Center at Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Audubon worker Trisha Kevalis spreads fresh eggs for the kids to find during the annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Haper O dell, 5, visiting from NYC, collects Easter eggs during the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield's annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Mackenzie Ruane, of Greenwich, left, and her sister Collins take a peek to see how many eggs they've collected during the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield's annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Easter bunny gets hugs from brothers Henry and Dominic Bucci during the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield's annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Isabella Martinez, 6, of Monroe, gets help with her bunny ears ffrom her mom Natalia during the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield's annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Audubon worker Trisha Kevalis tosses an Easter egg to Ananya Chandrakanth, 7, of Trumbull, during the annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Todd Matthew, of Fairfield, and his daughter Shay, 6, look for Easter eggs during the annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Haper O dell, 5, visiting from NYC, strolls through the woods with her family in search of Easter eggs during the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield's annual Easter Egg Hunt "Egg-Stravaganza" in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Mar. 31, 2018. The center held two hunts during the day to accomodate the hundreds of visitors. In addition to the egg hunts, there were fun-filled familiy activities included craft making, snacks and even a visit from a very special rabbit. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
