In Pictures / Fairfield Shop and Stroll

Performers from Warde High School's Muse & Overtones group include, from left, Isaac Liu, 17, Samuel Peterson, 15, and Colman Connolly, 13, at the 6th annual Fairfield Shop & Stroll, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Thursday evening’s sixth annual Shop and Stroll was not only a great opportunity for people to find some bargains during later store hours, but also a chance to enjoy a dose of holiday cheer along with one’s neighbors.

Caroling song groups and musical combos from different schools performed in various places throughout downtown, while vendors shared hot cocoa, coffee and treats for the passers-by.

“This is just a way to meet everyone and also support local businesses,” said Amber Smith, co-founder of Fairfield Moms, which helped sponsor the event along with the town and Chamber of Commerce.

“We think that shopping local is really important for the Fairfield community,” she said, with her group also sponsoring happy hour get-togethers before and after the stroll hours.

“They brought us in to help make it more of an event,” said Jessica McCormack, Fairfield Moms co-founder, “instead of just shopping and going home.”