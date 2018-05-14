In Pictures / Fairfield celebrates 83rd Dogwood Festival
Published 10:13 am, Monday, May 14, 2018
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Yvonne Zeisler, of Fairfield, left, checks out handmade purses from Our Woven Community at the annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday May 11, 2018. Assisting Yvonne at right is Johana Rendon from Our Woven Community, which is based in Bridgeport. The festival featured a plant and garden boutique, a children's art and games area and several tents featuring baked goods and luncheon fare. Free entertainment was provided in the church sanctuary by jazz pianist "Dr. Joe" Utterback. Other attractions included Kate's Corner, handmade crafts, collectibles and tag sale items ranging from golf clubs to designer clothes. All proceeds benefit local, national and international charities. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
The dogwood trees are in full bloom during the annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday May 11, 2018. The festival featured a plant and garden boutique, a children's art and games area and several tents featuring baked goods and luncheon fare. Free entertainment was provided in the church sanctuary by jazz pianist "Dr. Joe" Utterback. Other attractions included Kate's Corner, handmade crafts, collectibles and tag sale items ranging from golf clubs to designer clothes. All proceeds benefit local, national and international charities. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Kerstin Yocis, of Boston, shows off a ceramic frog she found at the tag sale at the annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday May 11, 2018. The festival featured a plant and garden boutique, a children's art and games area and several tents featuring baked goods and luncheon fare. Free entertainment was provided in the church sanctuary by jazz pianist "Dr. Joe" Utterback. Other attractions included Kate's Corner, handmade crafts, collectibles and tag sale items ranging from golf clubs to designer clothes. All proceeds benefit local, national and international charities. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Laurie Rozgonyi, of West Virginia, left, and her sister Lynn Zaffino, of West Haven, check out the annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday May 11, 2018. The festival featured a plant and garden boutique, a children's art and games area and several tents featuring baked goods and luncheon fare. Free entertainment was provided in the church sanctuary by jazz pianist "Dr. Joe" Utterback. Other attractions included Kate's Corner, handmade crafts, collectibles and tag sale items ranging from golf clubs to designer clothes. All proceeds benefit local, national and international charities. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Irene Backalenick, of Bridgeport, enjoys some ice cream as she and her friend Richard Fiocca check out the annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday May 11, 2018. The festival featured a plant and garden boutique, a children's art and games area and several tents featuring baked goods and luncheon fare. Free entertainment was provided in the church sanctuary by jazz pianist "Dr. Joe" Utterback. Other attractions included Kate's Corner, handmade crafts, collectibles and tag sale items ranging from golf clubs to designer clothes. All proceeds benefit local, national and international charities. less
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
