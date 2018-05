Yvonne Zeisler, of Fairfield, left, checks out handmade purses from Our Woven Community at the annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church in Fairfield, Conn., on Friday May 11, 2018. Assisting Yvonne at right is Johana Rendon from Our Woven Community, which is based in Bridgeport. The festival featured a plant and garden boutique, a children's art and games area and several tents featuring baked goods and luncheon fare. Free entertainment was provided in the church sanctuary by jazz pianist "Dr. Joe" Utterback. Other attractions included Kate's Corner, handmade crafts, collectibles and tag sale items ranging from golf clubs to designer clothes. All proceeds benefit local, national and international charities. less