In Pictures / Fairfield celebrates Memorial Day
Published 3:42 pm, Wednesday, May 30, 2018
On Monday, May 28 the annual Fairfield Memorial Day parade entertained the crowds lining the Old Post Road. Dave Montani feeds members of the armed services in his front yard during the parade. This year's parade commemorated the 50th Anniversary of the Tet Offensive, paying tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War. less
Photo: Contributed Photo
This year's parade commemorated the 50th Anniversary of the Tet Offensive, paying tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War.
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
