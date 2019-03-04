In Pictures / IMAGES juried photography show in Fairfield

Photographer Nancy Moon of Fairfield and New York City talks about her photo to her newest fan, Aliz Melko, 11, of Fairfield, at the opening reception for the IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show at The Fairfield Museum, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — For the 11th year in a row, the Fairfield Museum is focusing an eye on some of the best amateur photographers in the region with its IMAGES 2019 Juried Photography Show, which opened Thursday night.

The work — approximately 40 photos done by more than two dozen artists — is showing alongside a selection of engaging images by professional adventure photographer Jen Edney.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed,” said Edney, who’s originally from Nebraska and was in town for her first exhibit, despite having seen many of her photos appear in national publications and media outlets.

“It’s nice to have my work bring out stories from people,” she said, noting their identification with her sailing shots. “Everyone that’s talked to me has a story about sailing.”

“My work is about storytelling,” she said, in particular capturing some of the most unique sporting adventures, “so I love listening to people tell their stories.”

Edney juried the show, along with Douglas Foulke and Brad Smith.

The grand prize went to Fairfield resident Jaime Viens for her portrait called “Bract Beam.” As a prize, she won a chance to have her own show at Southport Galleries.

The photos will be on display through April 28.