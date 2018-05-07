In Pictures / March for Babies fundraising walk held at Jennings Beach
Published 12:03 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Craig and Courtney Scoville and their daughter Brooklyn, 5 months, of Fairfield, lead the annual March for Babies fundraising walk for the March of Dimes at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018. less
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Craig and Courtney Scoville and their daughter Brooklyn, 5 months, of Fairfield, lead the annual March for Babies fundraising walk for the March of Dimes at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, ... more
Layla Nejdl, 5, center, of Norwalk, runs in the Superhero Sprint for kids before the annual March of Dimes March for Babies fundraising walk at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Layla Nejdl, 5, center, of Norwalk, runs in the Superhero Sprint for kids before the annual March of Dimes March for Babies fundraising walk at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
The annual March of Dimes March for Babies fundraising walk heads out from Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
The annual March of Dimes March for Babies fundraising walk heads out from Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Roger Madigan, of Stamford, pushes his twin grandsons Bran and Finn Lundquist, 18 months, during the annual March of Dimes March for Babies fundraising walk at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018. less
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Roger Madigan, of Stamford, pushes his twin grandsons Bran and Finn Lundquist, 18 months, during the annual March of Dimes March for Babies fundraising walk at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May ... more
The annual March of Dimes March for Babies fundraising walk heads out from Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
The annual March of Dimes March for Babies fundraising walk heads out from Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Courtney and Craig Scoville holding daughter Brooklyn, 5 months, of Fairfield, share their story before the annual March for Babies fundraising walk for the March of Dimes at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Brooklyn was born premature. less
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Courtney and Craig Scoville holding daughter Brooklyn, 5 months, of Fairfield, share their story before the annual March for Babies fundraising walk for the March of Dimes at Jennings Beach in Fairfield, Conn. ... more