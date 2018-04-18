Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Lauren Sordellini and Gordon Kempler, both of Stamford, take a break to go have lunch during opening day of fishing season at Mill River in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Apr. 14, 2018.
Tommy Keller, of Fairfield, enjoys opening day of fishing season at Mill River in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Apr. 14, 2018.
Carmen Porto, of Bridgeport, and his daughter Dena call it quits as they took part in the opening day of fishing season at Lake Mohegan in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Apr. 14, 2018.
John Nutolo, of Stratford, and his grandson Dominick Jarvis, 8, enjoy opening day of fishing season at Mill River in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Apr. 14, 2018.
