In Pictures / Pancakes with Santa in Fairfield

Kids enjoy the annual Breakfast with Santa at Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Food and fun were served Saturday morning when visitors to the Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church enjoyed Breakfast with Santa.

“It’s just a nice thing for the kids,” said Al Oneto, one of the kitchen volunteers, who guessed there would be around 60 visitors throughout the morning.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs and more were on the table, and Santa Claus arrived later to take a chair and keep company with the folks in attendance, who also participated in crafts and coloring activities.

“And it brings the community together,” Oneto said.