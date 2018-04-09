Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Brendan Kral, 8, of Fairfield, waits patiently for a bite, while his father, Jonathan, helps his brother Ryan, 6, with his rig at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn. less
Dustin Galemba, 4, of Fairfield, watches his mom, Tiffany, prepare his fishing pole at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.
Elizabeth Golier, 9, of Fairfield, casts her line at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.
More than 100 kids took part at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jonah Muhammad, 8, and his friend Bianca Pelletier, 9, both of Shelton, examine their live bait at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.
Luke Keiffer, 11, left, and Ty Henderson, 11, both of Fairfield, look over the prizes at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.
Malachi Augustin, 3, of Fairfield, hangs onto the lures at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.
Niko Koloniaris, 7, of Fairfield, left, and his brother Noah, 3, wait for a bite at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.
Steven Pancurak, 15, of Fairfield, waits for a bite at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.
Valencia Falco, 6, of Fairfield, watches the water at the annual P.A.L. Trout Derby at Gould Manor Park on Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Fairfield, Conn.
FAIRFIELD — Good times were biting Saturday morning when the P.A.L. hosted its annual Trout Derby down at Gould Manor Park.

Over 100 kids threw hook, line & sinker into this relatively noncompetitive event, which has taken place annually for more than 50 years.

“We’re just trying to get the kids out of the house and have them enjoy a day of fishing,” said Fairfield Officer Scott Sudora, who coordinated the event.

Prizes go to the biggest and the smallest fishes caught, but there are many other prizes for kids participating.

The P.A.L. stocks the pond, which is limited to young fisher people, with two kinds of trout.

“We buy the fish and the kids fish here through the season,” Sudora said.