In Pictures / Scrabble players gather at Easton library

The game goes on at the monthly meeting of the Easton Scrabble Club, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Easton Public Library in Easton, Conn.

EASTON — For 10 years now, the Easton Scrabble Club has been meeting at Easton Public Library — building boards of crossword tiles, spending social hours with fellow gaming folk, and occasionally scoring a seven-letter “bingo” for an automatic 50-point bonus.

“I just like to play Scrabble,” said Karl Twickler of Easton, who started the club. “I’ve been playing for years.”

The monthly meeting, held generally on the evening of the last Sunday of the month, is open to all and sometimes gets up to a dozen players.

“I like the challenge,” said Shelly Stewart of Easton, who has joined in the last several months.

“It’s something fun to do,” she said, “and everybody seems to be very nice so far.”