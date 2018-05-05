In Pictures / They walked a mile in her shoes
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, May 5, 2018
Photo: Contributed / Center For Family Justice
More than 1,300 people walked down the Post Road on Saturday, April 28, 2018 many of them men wearing towering red high heels in support of The Center for Family Justices 6th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Event. less
Photo: Contributed / Center For Family Justice
Photo: Contributed / Center For Family Justice
Photo: Center For Family Justice / Contributed Photos
