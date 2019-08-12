In Pictures: Twinkle Tots Star Party

Spirits were high at the Fairfield Library's Twinkle Tots Star Party for the summer reading challenge finale on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Young children and their parents enjoyed an out-of-this-world experience Saturday morning when the Fairfield Library hosted a Twinkle Tots Star Party as part of its celebration of the summer reading challenge finale.

More than 2,000 kids took part throughout the summer in a program designed to encourage young readers and keep them looking at books, even when school is not in session.

“We’re trying to keep kids on the up and up and help them be successful in school,” said Tamara Lyhme, head of children services.

Keeping in step with various NASA-themed activities that were done the past two months, the star party combined song, dance and old-fashioned fun for the youngest among the literary set.

Older kids also took part in raffles and craft activities throughout the day, as well as enjoying a special performance by the School of Rock House Band in the afternoon.

Depending on their age group, kids were challenged to read for 1,000 minutes, with the many names of successful participants posted throughout the library.

“Summer reading helps combat the summer slide,” Lyhme said, “so that’s the main purpose of the reading challenge.”