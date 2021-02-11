In UK, roving teams bring COVID-19 vaccine shots to homeless SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 2:36 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — In a pandemic, homeless people face being more forgotten than they already are. But not by doctors like Dr. Anil Mehta, who is on a mission to bring the coronavirus vaccine to those hardest to reach and often most at risk of getting sick in east London.
Mehta, a general practitioner, and his small team of doctors and nurses have been showing up at homeless centers in his local area, a COVID-19 hotspot, offering a free jab to dozens who might otherwise get left behind in Britain’s mass vaccination drive.