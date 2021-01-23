In first days, Biden flashes action as deep problems loom JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 11:42 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inside the White House, President Joe Biden presided over a focused launch of his administration, using his first days in office to break sharply with his predecessor while signing executive orders meant as a showy display of action to address the historic challenges he inherited.
But outside the gates at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., there were signs everywhere that those crises are as deep and intractable as ever. The coronavirus pandemic surges, the economy teeters and Republicans in Congress have signaled objections to many of Biden’s plans.
