CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The owner of a company that provided in-home personal care to Medicaid recipients was sentenced Tuesday to a year of home confinement for several fraud charges.

Richard Wennerberg, 72, of Grantham, also agreed to pay back $1 million. He pleaded guilty to submitting reimbursement claims for personal care services that weren't provided. That included periods when clients were in hospitals or nursing homes, prosecutors said.