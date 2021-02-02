Drone photos show Fairfield from above after snow storm

Reports ranged from 9.5 inches to 16 inches of snow for Fairfield after a snow storm on Feb. 1.

The following day, cleanup was underway around town. Acting Director of Public Works John Marsilio said storm cleanup in Fairfield was going well, noting snow has been pushed back to the curb on most roads.

Aerial drone photos from Feb. 2 show how the town looks from above.