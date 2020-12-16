In photos: Fairfield DPW employees prep for blizzard

6 1of6Sal Cicale works to prepare a snowplow with a new blade in the Town of Fairfield’s department of public works garage, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 16, 2020.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 2of6Rich Forest works to repair a salt spreader on the back of a truck outside the Town of Fairfield’s department of public works garage, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 16, 2020.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 3of6A payloader fills a waiting truck with salt outside the Town of Fairfield’s department of public works garage, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 16, 2020.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 4of6A mechanic works on the snowplow of a truck in the Town of Fairfield’s department of public works garage, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 16, 2020.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 5of6A truck with a full load of salt drives past the salt barn outside the Town of Fairfield’s department of public works garage, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 16, 2020.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less 6of6Mike Minishi parks his truck after having it filled with salt in preparation for the forecast snowstorm outside the Town of Fairfield’s department of public works garage, in Fairfield, Conn. Dec. 16, 2020.Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut MediaShow MoreShow Less FAIRFIELD — Employees at the town’s department of public works garage are checking snowplow blades, loading salt and getting ready for the winter's first big snowfall.