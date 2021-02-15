In photos: Sacred Heart University honors those who died from COVID Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 2:26 p.m.
Student Michaela Vieira sings a hymn at the start of a COVID-19 memorial prayer service held in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on the campus of Sacred Heart University, in Fairfield, Conn. Feb. 15, 2021.
Sacred Heart University President John Petillo speaks at the start of a COVID-19 memorial prayer service held in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on the campus in Fairfield, Conn. Feb. 15, 2021.
Rev. Sara Smith, of United Congregational Church in Bridgeport, leads a prayer at the start of a COVID-19 memorial prayer service held in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on the campus of Sacred Heart University, in Fairfield, Conn. Feb. 15, 2021.
Student Anna Morel says a prayer for those who are suffering from COVID-19 at beginning of a memorial prayer service held in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on the campus of Sacred Heart University, in Fairfield, Conn. Feb. 15, 2021.
State Rep. Jennifer Leeper, of Fairfield, reads the names of Connecticut residents who have died of COVED-19 during memorial prayer service held in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on the campus of Sacred Heart University, in Fairfield, Conn. Feb. 15, 2021. Leeper joined many other community leaders to honor the memory and read the names of all state and Sacred Heart community members who have died during the pandemic.
Sacred Heart University held a COVED-19 memorial prayer service in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on the campus of Sacred Heart University, in Fairfield, Conn. Feb. 15, 2021.
FAIRFIELD — Sacred Heart University held a COIVD-19 Memorial Service on Monday to honor and remember the Connecticut residents and members of the Sacred Heart community who died due to the coronavirus.
It included a welcome message, music and reading the names of the deceased.