In photos: Scandinavian Club hosts arts and crafts fair in Fairfield

Debbie Wooley of Hamden purchases a painting by Donna Albano of Danbury at the Scandinavian Club's Arts & Crafts Fair on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Looking to expand its membership, and seeing an opportunity to provide a viable venue for local craftspeople, the Scandinavian Club hosted its first arts and crafts fair on Sunday.

“We have the perfect space here,” said Steve Holm-Hansen of Easton, a board member and active crafter.

“I normally do about seven shows in the fall,” he said, but due to COVID they’ve mostly been cancelled.

“The club’s trying to find way to stay afloat, like everyone else,” he said, plus it recently decided to expand its membership to non-Scandinavians as well.

“We have 20 vendors here with us today,” said Elizabeth Summ, board chair, all spread safely through the large back field behind the facility on South Pine Creek Road.

“It’s hard for people to get together, obviously, during this pandemic,” she said, but noted they strived to adhere to all guidelines, which was much easier given the large area.

Like other local craftspeople, Heidi Taschen of Easton was grateful for the chance to again interact with customers.

“It’s a lot of fun to talk to people,” she said. “I miss that opportunity.”

“That’s the reason to get out here ... to have a fair and have people come,” she said. “It’s just wonderful.”

The club intends to host a similar outdoor market for the holiday season on Dec. 5.