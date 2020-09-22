In photos: Ukulele meet-up relocates to streets of Southport

Glenn Hayes of Wallingford performs at the monthly ukulele meet-up outisde the Horseshoe Cafe on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Virus-related restrictions and social isolating have done nothing to put a damper on the merry sounds of a ukulele meet-up group that splits its time between Westport and Fairfield.

“We’ve been together as a group for coming up on four years,” said Steve Forlano, who founded the group through the Westport-Weston Family Y.

But since COVID-19 has impeded its ability to do their monthly Tuesday night jam session at Horseshoe Café in downtown Southport, the group has simply moved their songs out onto the sidewalk of Pequot Avenue.

“People walking by, they stop and start singing,” noted Jim Fraser, whose family has owned the historic café since 1957.. “It makes everybody happy and everybody needs a little happy right now.”

“The ukulele is just such a fun instrument,” Forlano said. “And it’s a great way to get together as a community.”

Vikki Herman of Fairfield, who has been attending the group for two years with her husband Bill, praised Forlano and his inclusive approach to making music.

“He is so welcoming to everyone in the group,” she said, “whether you’re a beginner or an expert.”

Likewise, she said she greatly appreciates the chance to keep playing their gigs together, despite the challenges of virus-related restrictions.

“We can still be together,” she said. “I look forward to it. It’s just the best thing I do.”