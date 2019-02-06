In pictures / Trivia at Fairfield Library

Kids watch for the answers to appear on the big screen at the Fairfield Woods Branch Library's weekly teen trivia event in the Down Under, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Kids watch for the answers to appear on the big screen at the Fairfield Woods Branch Library's weekly teen trivia event in the Down Under, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In pictures / Trivia at Fairfield Library 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — There was nothing trivial about the good times being had at the “Down Under” — the basement space for teenagers — at the Fairfield Woods Branch last Thursday afternoon.

Teens taking advantage of the afterschool hangout enjoyed the weekly trivia game in between some homework study, board games, computer time and general socializing.

“This space we opened up 11 years ago because we really needed something,” Jennifer Laseman, head of teen services, explained, given the close proximity to the middle school.

“They come every day and we have an activity that they can participate in,” she said, though it’s not required.

“A lot of kids just come and decompress and hang out,” Laseman said.