In the Suburbs: A wake-up fall

The last thing I thought I wanted when we shopped for houses nearly three years ago was a two-story colonial. I hoped for a nice, spacious ranch like the beautiful home we’d left behind in Fairfield or even a raised ranch. That was largely due to my wife’s increasing difficulty with walking stairs.
But our real challenge was the beautiful, albeit large maple dining room set that fit perfectly in our large Fairfield ranch and had been crammed into the much smaller dining room in our Bridgeport rental home for nearly four years. My wife would not part with the set and, sadly, every ranch we saw, including really large ones, simply wouldn’t accommodate it. After seeing 12 homes, my wife became increasingly frustrated. So we expanded our search to two story homes with larger dining areas.