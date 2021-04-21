In the Suburbs: Acknowledging the folks who make my day

OK! I admit it. I’m a breakfast “dinerholic” and the only 12-step program that has succeeded with me was last year’s pandemic when we could only order take out. Otherwise, I am at one of my favorite diners at the crack of dawn almost every day of the week, chowing down on whatever my WW point counts will tolerate and savoring delicious flavors of eggs, pancakes or oatmeal.
But what makes my diner experiences really enjoyable are the special waitstaff folks, who put up with my quirky ordering style, share conversation and really make my day. Without them, I’d be doomed to be miserable in my classroom or after a WW meeting when I’ve gained.