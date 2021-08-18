In the Suburbs: All 'charged' up and ready to roll

I’m late to the game, but I have joined the ranks of electric car owners. I made the switch barely a month ago through my favorite Hyundai dealership in Fairfield and the deal was too good to pass up. I still have a mini SUV Kona, it’s just electric now.
When I brought the car home, I jokingly told my wife that we now have our own little electric bus, just like the good old days in Chicago when wires criss-crossed the city and the electric buses dominated main streets. I rode those buses regularly to school or work and remember how quiet they were.