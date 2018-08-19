In the Suburbs / Anticipating another great anniversary stay in Manhattan

It has been two years since we’ve been back to Manhattan. The last time was to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary, using the time share at the Manhattan Club that we purchased more than 12 years ago and have barely used. We’re only entitled to two nights a year, but as an incentive for not using the club in so long, they added a third night. The trip was spectacular.

Next week, we’re returning for another two nights to celebrate our anniversary early, go to the theater and enjoy the time share again. I purchased the theater tickets a few months ago, so we decided to make this another memorable experience.

My theater choice was the popular musical, "Come From Away" about the small Canadian town that accommodated so many airliners, grounded by the 9/11 attacks. The price was right and the time was right, so I bit the bullet. Our time share is just down the street from the theater district and if the weather is good, we can easily walk it.

One of our days will be strictly theater and dinner after the show, so I put on my tour-guide hat and went to work on the other day. My wife is perfectly content to have me make the plans, with her approval, of course. So I tried to come up with some unusual things to fill our day.

We had originally spoken about a museum or two, but we were also considering another day in New York. Unfortunately, those plans changed when I learned I had to attend a meeting back in Fairfield on Friday. So I just focused on Thursday.

We’ll begin our day with a hearty breakfast someplace near the Manhattan Club, which is on 56th and Avenue of the Americas (6th Avenue). Next we’ll walk down to the main library on 42nd Street to try and secure a seat for Broadway in Bryant Park behind the library. The performance runs from noon to 1 p.m.

Once that ends, we’ll probably hop into a cab to go down to Chinatown and the Nom Wah Tea Parlour for Dim Sum. When we were in Manhattan the last time, we arrived at Nom Wah only to learn that the restaurant’s air conditioning was not working and they weren’t going to open. A friend from the bookstore had recommended it and retrieved her original text to me. We’re hoping to get in this time.

Once we finish with Dim Sum, we will go into the Lower East Side for a tenement tour called "Hard Times." The tour will cover a period from the late 1800s through the depression, focusing on immigrants and the evolution of the thriving lower East Side with its crowded tenements and expanding population. We’re very excited about the tour.

The tour will end about 5 p.m. and we’ll return to the Manhattan Club to relax and get ready for dinner in one of our favorite restaurants, which we discovered two years ago -Estatorio Milos - amazing Mediterranean food with fresh fish displayed for our choosing. The restaurant is just a short walk from our club.

I did take the liberty of adding our names to the waiting list for Steven Colbert tickets. His late-night show tapes at 5 p.m. everyday, but I’m not getting my hopes up that we’ll receive tickets. If we do get lucky, we’ll probably have to cancel the tenement tour or try to leave early to get back uptown.

Overall, I am pretty excited about the way this trip has evolved. It will be pretty fast paced but nothing we both can’t handle.

My wife has been having some sciatica problems, so I want to be sensitive to her. If she doesn’t feel like walking, we’ll take a cab or the subway, if she’s up to that. Of course, Manhattan is such a great walking city, we’ll probably do more than less. On our last trip, we walked from one end of the island to the other and felt fine. I hope that will happen again.

We’re really looking forward to the trip and to our early celebration of our 52nd wedding anniversary. There is no question that spontaneity is good for seniors like us and definitely makes us feel years younger. Manhattan here we come.

