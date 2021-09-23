In the Suburbs: Art by Lee Walther adorns Fairfield Bookstore walls

“I am so grateful to my dear Grandmother, a professional photographer, w ho taught me how to observe...to look ...to see. I hope some of my w ork speaks to you.” Artist Lee Walther
Lee Walther’s highly unusual work definitely spoke to me during this past month at the Fairfield University Bookstore. Her exhibit, entitled “Melange,” loosely defined as a mixture · medley · blend · variety · mixed bag · mix · miscellany · diversity · collection · selection · assortment · assemblage or combination ·includes a compelling array of highly unusual collaged and themed mirrors and other creations she calls FUNctional works of art. According to Lee, “My intention when creating my original FUNctional works of art was to create removable and replaceable components to my collaged mirrors and side tables.”