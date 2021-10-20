In the Suburbs: Cancer robbed us of a special person when Lynn died

It seems so hard to believe that it’s only been five months since we lost our close friend Lynn to stage four lung cancer. And I know the focus this month is mainly on breast cancer awareness and advancements in that area, but I hope you’ll indulge me as I share how special Lynn was and how much we will miss her.
Ironically, I had done a column more than a year ago about the importance of not ignoring phone calls from loved ones and friends we haven’t heard from in awhile. Fortunately, I had answered one of those calls from Lynn, who lived in Mecungie, Penn., near Allentown. Call it a gut reaction, but I was so glad I picked up.