In the Suburbs: Cautious optimism as a new Fairfield University semester begins

In my work as an associate at the Fairfield University Bookstore, I have been very fortunate to have access to our boss, Jim Fitzpatrick, who has played an integral role in navigating the university and its students through the initial phases of this COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020.
Now, as we enter the second year of our so-called “new normal,” I wanted to get Jim’s perspective about how things are looking on campus. He is the assistant vice president for auxiliary services at Fairfield University.