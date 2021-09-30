In the Suburbs: Celebrating Piglet - an awesome, inspirational dog with indomitable spirit

For the past few months until last weekend, many of our Fairfield University Bookstore customers and staff were buzzing about the anticipated arrival of a very special guest — Piglet, a tiny, deaf and blind Dashchund/Chihuahua mix, whose story inspired veterinarian Melissa Shapiro to write the book of the same name.
Piglet came to Shapiro, his now rescuer and owner, as a special needs rescue in 2017 after being in a hoarding situation with some 30 other animals. It was an instant connection and eventual love fest for this Westport home-visit vet and her special family.