In the Suburbs: Domestic violence can't be fixed in a month each year

For as long as there has been a domestic violence month, my wife, a social worker who has had clients who were victims and abusers, jokes with me and says, “Really! A whole month to deal with a condition and behavior that has taken years and sometimes a lifetime to evolve. A whole month to bring back loved ones whose lives were stolen by an abusive spouse or partner. A whole month to hold vigils and memorials where we can only hope that we are turning a corner on this behavior. Give me a break.”
My wife is hardly being sarcastic or criticizing the efforts of amazing organizations like The Center for Family Justice, which covers six Fairfield County towns, including ours in Fairfield. Hardly. She is instead applauding the center’s daily efforts to help the thousands of abuse victims who call their hotlines day and night or come into the center on Fairfield Avenue. And the center is constantly on the lookout for victims who need to get out of their homes immediately and into one of the center’s highly secure shelters across Fairfield County.