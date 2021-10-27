In the Suburbs: Domestic violence can't be fixed in a month each year

For as long as there has been a domestic violence month, my wife, a social worker who has had clients who were victims and abusers, jokes with me and says, “Really! A whole month to deal with a condition and behavior that has taken years and sometimes a lifetime to evolve. A whole month to bring back loved ones whose lives were stolen by an abusive spouse or partner. A whole month to hold vigils and memorials where we can only hope that we are turning a corner on this behavior. Give me a break.”

My wife is hardly being sarcastic or criticizing the efforts of amazing organizations like The Center for Family Justice, which covers six Fairfield County towns, including ours in Fairfield. Hardly. She is instead applauding the center’s daily efforts to help the thousands of abuse victims who call their hotlines day and night or come into the center on Fairfield Avenue. And the center is constantly on the lookout for victims who need to get out of their homes immediately and into one of the center’s highly secure shelters across Fairfield County.

But efforts like those of the Center for Family Justice and other local domestic violence support centers don’t end on Oct. 31. They are nonstop, 24/7. And while I don’t have actual statistics for the number of calls during the pandemic, I have to believe that this deadly illness with its mandatory quarantine only exacerbated a chronic problem in so many households.

According to a piece by Jesse Levenworth in the Hartford Courant, in August of 2020, just a few months into the national quarantine, the number of domestic violence calls police responded to in Connecticut rose, with victims’ advocates saying isolation favors abusers and the situation could worsen.

“When there is a confined space, it can be controlled by an abuser, and you add to that the various stresses that we are all experiencing — all of that isolation and all of that stress leads to an increase in abusive behavior,” Mary-Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House, said in the Courant’s article. “Domestic violence is about power and control, experts say, and a key tactic of abusers is to cut victims’ contacts with family and friends.”

At least in a non-pandemic world, a victim had a chance to plan a possible exit strategy and possibly get out with reasonable safety. Pandemic domestic violence victims hardly had that chance as the walls of their homes started to close in. I shudder to think about where those victims are today. According to statistics I found, it generally takes about seven tries to leave an abusive relationship. And that is in non-pandemic times.

I think addressing domestic violence should become a goal for everyone throughout the year and beyond, of course. For instance, an opinion piece in Hearst Connecticut Media pointed out that the first step to solving the domestic violence problem in our area and nationally is to “start with a willingness for one person to ask another, ‘Are you OK?’ or ‘Do you feel safe?’ And to know what to do next if the answer is, ‘No.’” Those simple questions could open the door to communicating about the person’s own issues and encourage them to get help.

The piece also pointed out that “More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socioeconomic status, can become a victim of domestic violence. It is likely that everyone knows someone who has been affected by domestic violence.”

And what really hit home for my wife and me from that piece, even though we’ve heard it many times before, is that “Abusers live among us in our daily lives. They are the neighbor, the co-worker, or the friend you thought you knew. In public, they can often be charming, pleasant and agreeable.”

How can anyone become involved in helping to solve this epidemic every day of the year? I know, for instance, that The Center for Family Justice offers plenty of volunteer opportunities for men and women across its various programs. Many citizens in Fairfield have probably started support groups for victims who have survived domestic violence situations and there are peer group and education programs at our local universities, school and religious institutions to address this epidemic.

When my wife worked at Southwest Community Health Center a number of years ago, she often conducted groups for men , in particular, on anger management and she also had clients who had been abusive to spouses or partners and later were seeking a path of regret and remorse to try and reconnect with a spouse and/or their families.

Domestic violence isn’t curable but certainly is treatable if the abuser is willing to work at it through individual or group therapy. Behaviors can be changed.

I heartily agree with my wife that one month out of a year where thousands of domestic violence cases occur virtually every nine seconds will never be enough. Our collective efforts must be consistent. The time to act is everyday.

Steven Gaynes is a Fairfield writer, and his “In the Suburbs” appears each Friday. He can be reached at stevengaynes44@gmail.com.