In the Suburbs: Fairfield U Bookstore marks 10 great years

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the Fairfield University Bookstore. So far, it’s been a great ride for the store, which has certainly fulfilled the vision of our former boss, Jim Fitzpatrick as an anchor store for the town. Jim recently retired from Fairfield University after a long and successful career, but I really enjoyed our conversations whenever he stopped into the store.
I joined the Fairfield University Bookstore family in 2012, just under a year after the store opened and I have learned so much from my various managers about what makes a successful bookstore. But I have learned so much more from the wonderful and very savvy customers who have supported us by keeping their book buying business here in Fairfield and never hesitating to let us know when we need more copies of books or if we may be missing a valuable title.