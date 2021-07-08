In the Suburbs: Fairfield needs affordable housing

I’ve learned from public relations work I’ve done on proposed commercial property and independent and assisted living developments in Connecticut and Westchester County, N.Y., to take nothing for granted when it comes to public sentiment. People seem to emerge when developers least expect it and the plans and proposed plans for two affordable housing projects in Fairfield are no exception.
From what I’ve read, there have been a lot of concerned residents in both of the areas where these developments have been proposed. And one thing I can always say about Fairfielders is that if they aren’t happy, they will always find a way to let developers and lawyers know.