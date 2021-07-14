In the Suburbs: Fairfield photo exhibit sparks memories

From the time I commuted to Manhattan from Fairfield in the 80s and 90s, I developed a special, albeit necessary relationship with the New York City Subway system. I rode those graffiti-filled trains to my various work locations downtown, crosstown and upper midtown. I sweated, shoulder-to-shoulder with other riders before the wonders of air conditioning made the cars more comfortable. And I remained part of the herd of other commuters and regular subway riders in my morning and evening commutes for more than 12 years.
My subway memories had all but faded until this month when our Fairfield University Bookstore began a month-long photography exhibit on the subways by Barbara (Bobbie) Loss, a gifted photographer of people, events, nature and architectural design. Barbara was also a reading teacher in our Fairfield schools, Bridgeport and Norwalk Community College.