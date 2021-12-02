In the Suburbs: Getting a real charge out of my electric car

My wife and I took “Kona,” my new electric Hyundai, on her first long trip to western Virginia (outside Washington, D.C.) over Thanksgiving to be with family and the experience was definitely electrifying and memorable. While our little Kona is a great road car with a range of about 260 miles, eventually she needs to be charged. And that’s where the fun began on our nearly 400-mile trip.
I did my due diligence on locating charging stations weeks before our trip, working with Electrify America,one of several providers and the app my Hyundai dealer linked me to back in July when I leased the vehicle.