In the Suburbs: Glimpsing my grandson's academic future...perhaps

For the past four years, I have been working with the Chinese coordinator at Fairfield Prep to identify and tutor Chinese exchange students in areas like theology, English and history. I was happy to learn from the coordinator that there will be 14 students in the exchange program this year.
As part of the Chinese student orientation, the coordinator invited me to a Chinese luncheon this past Tuesday and I brought my grandson Lucas, who is originally from China, with me to the lunch. He loved being with the students, listening to their conversations in his own language, Mandarin, and learning more about a culture that he left behind when my daughter adopted him in 2017.