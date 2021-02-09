In the Suburbs: It takes courage to walk through the door

Our new WW (formerly Weight Watchers) leader Beth, said something two weeks ago that really struck a chord for me about this program and how valuable it has been for me. She told us that just having the courage to walk through the door every week, no matter what the scale was going to show is what commitment is all about.
Her comment was part of the topic for the meeting, which involved the daily decisions we make about what we eat, portions, activities and, most importantly, how we feel emotionally everyday. We all know that our leaders repeat these topics or parts of them throughout the year, but there was just something about Beth’s comment this time that I guess I needed to hear.