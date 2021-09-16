In the Suburbs: Mesmerized by the prayers of Kol Nidre and Yom Kippur

Wednesday at sundown, as Jews worldwide begin the traditional Kol Nidre (all vows) service, we will be ushering in the most solemn day of the 10 Days of Yom Repentance, Yom Kippur (the day of atonement). The Kol Nidre service and the day-long Yom Kippur services contain some of the most beautiful musical prayers that we experience every year. I am always mesmerized by these services.
While we won’t be in a synagogue this year, my wife and I will be able to enjoy the often haunting melodies, through the wonders of Jewish Television broadcasting which carries services from our favorite Central Synagogue in Manhattan.