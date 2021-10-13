In the Suburbs: New LaGuardia still has a ways to go

Our last trip to Chicago was January 2020, pre-pandemic, for my aunt’s funeral. It was a bitter cold and windy Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. As usual, we left from LaGuardia Airport and all I could recall as we arrived to torn-up highways that led into the airport, along with the sight of terminals under construction, was, will this transformation ever be done? I simply couldn’t visualize a finished terminal.
Fast forward to this past weekend, nearly two years later, when I decided to take my first trip to Chicago after some of the mandates were eased. Of course, the first thing I noticed as I made my trip from Bridgeport in about 45 minutes was that there were no traffic jams as I entered the highway entrance to LaGuardia. For a busy Friday afternoon before a holiday, traffic was flowing easily on the recently repaved roads and the airport transformation from the outside looked nearly complete.