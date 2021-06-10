In the Suburbs: Our fourth 'Gotcha Day' with our miracle grandson

Four years ago this month, our lives changed forever when we traveled to China with our daughter Stacey for her adoption of Lucas, our first miracle grandson. Lucas, then 6, had been in the orphanage for most of his life after having been abandoned at a month old.
He had come to the U.S. with a group of some 25 children a year before his adoption and the bond between him and our daughter was immediate. When she had to say goodbye temporarily to Lucas three weeks later in Washington, D.C., she was already his mother, having made her commitment to the adoption agency that he would become her son.