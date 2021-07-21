In the Suburbs: Our local roads have become an amusement park

Wow! Fairfield into Bridgeport on Fairfield Avenue appears to have its own amusement park ride — the “dodge-em” obstacle course from the Post Road traffic circle through Black Rock and out to the entrance of I-95 north. But trust me, you wouldn’t want to take this “dodge-em” ride more than once unless you absolutely had to. It is a summer driving nightmare.
Last Sunday, I made the mistake of getting off there to stop at my favorite Pet Outlet in Black Rock. Fortunately, at 9:15 a.m. there wasn’t much traffic, so I could weave around those sewer covers like a real cowboy. I can only imagine what this wild ride is like on a busy day with heavy traffic along Fairfield Avenue. There is simply no room to navigate around the sea of bright orange sewer covers and drivers, who, ever unpredictable, may go left or right, depending on what suits them.