In the Suburbs: Our love affair with Fairfield began on North Benson Road in April

Location, location, location. That is what Fairfield has meant to me for the past 39 years. And that love affair with this wonderful town began at this very time of year, mid-April 1982, when I was relocating to Connecticut and came to look at the rental home on Green Knolls Lane that was to become our first Fairfield home.
The moment I turned onto North Benson Road from the highway I was immediately in floral heaven. The entire street was awash in vivid colors. Azalea bushes in reds and pinks, Dogwood trees in whites and pinks, Forsythia bushes in sunshine yellow and other gorgeous flowers adorned lush green lawns.