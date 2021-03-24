In the Suburbs: Passover is still our favorite holiday

Of all the Jewish holidays we celebrate, Passover is our favorite. And for the past 54 years we have been married, my wife and I have tried to make this holiday — celebrating freedom from slavery, spring and rebirth — a chance to bring together family and friends at a Seder. A Seder is a religious service with a special prayer book called a Hagaddah that tells the story of the liberation of the Jews from 400 years of slavery in Egypt.
Because we have been away from family in Chicago for 50 years, holding our own Seders have taken on that much more significance. And our Seders, often as large as 30 people and spanning the six states where we’ve lived, have given us the chance to celebrate with those members of our family and good friends, creating wonderful and precious memories. There were so many years in Fairfield that my late parents, mother-in-law and various aunts, uncles and cousins accepted our invitation and that made our Seder even more special.