In the Suburbs: Reflecting on the Sandy Hook tragedy nine years later

I was subbing for a science teacher at Fairfield Warde on Friday morning, Dec. 14, 2012, when we suddenly heard the news via a student’s phone that there had been a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Of course, like any tragedy, the news details were coming in pieces and all we knew was that there had been some fatalities.
My older daughter Stacey, a special ed teacher/substitute, was also at school that day, but with busy schedules and classes moving, we hadn’t even seen each other. Fortunately, I had a break right after first science class, so I went immediately to the office. At the time, Virginia, the secretary in Townsend House and a good friend, had very little information also.