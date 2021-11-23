In the Suburbs: Spending a Thanksgiving away with family at last

A year ago with no Thanksgiving celebration planned, my wife and I decided to create our own menu, order prime rib, trimmings and great desserts from Ralph and Rich’s in Bridgeport and do a Zoom call with my wife’s family in Virginia. We dusted off our little used dining room table, set out our best Dixie paper plates and feasted on one of the best Thanksgiving dinners ever.
Mind you, we love turkey and all the great side dishes, but last year it was just nice to chill, watch a bunch of Hallmark movies about other folks cooking and celebrating mostly Christmas feasts. And we were joined by all of my wife’s family and our kids on that Zoom call. It was great.